Britney Spears enters 'leave Britney alone' era, slams paparazzi with Will.i.am on 'Mind Your Business'

Britney Spears is finally free — and she's coming for you, paparazzi.

Following the end of her controversial multiyear conservatorship at the hands of her estranged father, Jamie Spears, the pop icon takes aim at invasive media and public scrutiny on her new song, "Mind Your Business," her latest in a long line of collaborations with Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am.

The electronic banger features both artists hitting back at violations of their personal privacy, with Spears knocking photographers for documenting her every move and chanting "mind your business, bitch!" throughout the track.

"Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around. Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound," Spears sings. "Paparazzi shot me."

She amps up the anxiety by channeling questions about her whereabouts, repeating "Where she at?" "There she go!" and "What she do?" before Will.i.am jumps in, rapping, "Too much watchy-watchy, watchin' me, watchin' ya."

will.i.am - Scream & Shout ft. Britney Spears https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYtGl1dX5qI will.i.am and Britney Spears in the 'Scream & Shout' music video | Credit: Will.i.am - Scream & Shout ft. Britney Spears

The single dropped amid Spears' professional rebound from her divisive conservatorship, which began in 2008 after her heavily publicized mental health crisis. A subsequent legal battle — which ended with the agreement being terminated in November 2021 — caused Spears to fall out with her mother, Lynne, as well as her father and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, though Britney has since posted on social media about reconciling with both Lynne and Jamie Lynn.

"Mind Your Business" marks Spears' first release since her 2022 Elton John collaboration, "Hold Me Closer," which hit No. 6 in the United States.

The single is Spears and Will.i.am's first in 10 years, after the latter produced the pop star's 2013 album, Britney Jean. "Scream & Shout," the pair's duet for Will.i.am's solo album, Willpower, reached No. 3 in the United States the year before.

Listen to "Mind Your Business" above.

