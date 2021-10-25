The band are the subject of Netflix's first ever Family Roast, premiering Nov. 23, the streamer announced on Monday.

The Jonas Brothers to be roasted in Netflix special

Is it hot in here, or is it just the Jonas Brothers being roasted?

Yes, family band the Jonas Brothers are the subject of Netflix's first ever Family Roast, premiering Nov. 23, the streamer announced on Monday.

Bringing the heat for Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas is Joe, Kevin, and Nick, actually. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast comedy special "celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests — all to give them a roasting they'll never forget," the streamer said in a release.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage Jonas Brothers at the 2021 Robin Hood benefit. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pete Davidson, former One Directioner Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and actor Jack Whitehall are all set to make guest appearances.

The Jonas Brothers released a video on Monday to announce the special. See it below:

