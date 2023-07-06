Rich in herre: Nelly sold rights to his song catalog so here are his 5 most 'valuable' songs
Nelly is, according to TMZ, $50 million richer after reportedly selling half his music catalog. If that news didn't fill you with early-oughts summer vibes, then allow us to take you there.
Here, a not-at-all-definitive ranking of the St. Louis rapper's most "valuable" songs — the hits and modern-day classics that should fetch the prettiest of pennies.
5. 'Shake Ya Tail Feather'
This Grammy winner for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group from the Bad Boys II soundtrack features King of Unnecessary Features Sean "Diddy" Combs and St. Lunatic posse member Murphy Lee and was Nelly's third No. 1.
Most valuable line: "Is that your ass or your mama half reindeer?" Also in the running for worst line ever.
4. 'Country Grammar (Hot S---)'
Nelly's debut single proved the rapper could make anything into a hit, including a nursery rhyme. Taking the popular hand clap game "Down Down Baby" and turning it into a banger, Nelly established himself as 2000's breakthrough rap star.
Most valuable line: "Let me in now, let me in now / Bill Gates, Donald Trump let me in now." It was a different time...?
3. 'Ride wit Me'
Nelly shared the spotlight with his St. Lunatics crew on this timeless bop that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 but is my personal Nelly fave if only for the chill vibes and twangy guitar.
Most valuable line: "And can I make it? Damn right, I be on the next flight / Paying cash; first class — sitting next to Vanna White." Run Vanna White her props.
2. 'Dilemma'
Once upon a time (2002), Kelly Rowland was the most successful member of Destiny's Child, thanks to this instant classic from Nelly featuring Rowland sending this song into the stratosphere. Featuring a sample of Patti LaBelle's "Love, Need and Want You," "Dilemma" topped the charts for 10 non-consecutive weeks and won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance and was nominated for Record of the Year. It's also Billboard's 11th biggest song of the 2000-2009 decade.
Most valuable line: "And I love you, and I-I-I-I-I-I need you / Nelly, I-I-I-I-I love you, I do." Don't you dare threaten Kelly Rowland with a bridge.
1. 'Hot in Herre'
"Dilemma" may have been Nelly's biggest hit, but "Hot in Herre" is his most identifiable. And like Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty," it changed the way we use R's in everyday words. You could be at the whackest party in existence. Throw on "Hot in Herre" and it will get HOT. IN. THERRE. One of the greatest party-starters of all time.
Most valuable line: "Checkin' your reflection and tellin' your best friend / Like, 'Girl, I think my butt gettin big!" Someone get this treasure into the National Recording Registry immediately.
