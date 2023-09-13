"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly confirmed. "I think it surprised both of us."

Move over, Bennifer. You're not the only iconic turn-of-the-millennium couple loving on each other again.

Nelly may have sold part of his musical catalogue, but he's still getting hot in...so hot in herre with fellow early-oughties bop-factory Ashanti.

The St.Louis rapper confirmed that he and the "Foolish" singer are back together after breaking up in 2013. Nelly spilled the romantic beans during an interview with Love and Hip Hop's Rasheeda on her Boss Moves podcast.

Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ashanti and Nelly | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rasheeda wasted no time asking Nelly whether he and Ashanti had rekindled their romance.

"Yeah, we cool again," he responded. "I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that ...[was] planned. I think we're both pretty much doing what we do."

"Sometimes being separate you understand one another more," the 48-year-old Grammy-winner continued. "You could be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly what they see.' You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that."

Though Ashanti and Nelly had dated on and off for about 11 years before breaking up in 2013, the pair have been spotted together a lot this year without confirming or denying they were back together.

This time around, Nelly said, there's "no pressure."

"Before I felt like both of us are doing what we're doing career-wise and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it could be tough," he added.