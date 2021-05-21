Natasha Bedingfield performs with the TikTokers who created a viral dance to 'Unwritten'

The singer provided the soundtrack for the TikTok dance that's given her hit song (and The Hills theme song) a new life.

Natasha Bedingfield has leveled up on TikTok.

The "Unwritten" singer met up — in person — with the TikTok stars who turned her single (the theme to all versions of The Hills) into a dance challenge earlier this year.

Natasha Bedingfield Natasha Bedingfield joins viral 'Unwritten' TikTok dance creators for in-person performance. | Credit: Natasha Bedingfield/TikTok

In the first video, posted last night on @rony_boyy's account, Bedingfield steps through the dance crew to take center stage, busting out an a capella version of her song as they go through the steps that took off back in March.

"Who needs music when you got @natashabedingfield to sing for you🔥💯. Teaching you the dance was fun and we all had a great time in LA #ronyboyy," the TikTok star wrote to accompany the super-fun video.

Although she has vocal duties to handle, you can see Bedingfield getting in on some of the steps with the TikTokkers. In fact, Bedingfield actually skips singing and just shows off the new moves she learned from them in a second TikTok video, posted by @yvngflickk.

"Did it with the song creator her self," @yvngflickk captioned the dance clip.

Bedingfield shared the performance video on her own page, thanking the @rony_boyy fam for showing her how the viral dance is done.

"Yes yes yhop! @rony_boyy and his team came to teach me the moves! @yvngflickk @digitalvibezinc @jubi2fye @iconicwill," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Bedingfield caught wind of the group's "Unwritten" dance challenge (which featured a remixed version of her song) and shared her own TikTok reaction video, praising the group for their ingenuity.

"This dance to my song is brilliant - oh help! Now I gotta learn it," she previously shared.

Now, we just need to see her in the same frame as the other group who went viral shaking it out to her song -- @gleefuljhits.