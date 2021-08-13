Grammy-winning folk and country singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies at 68

Darius Rucker, Roseanne Cash, and Ron Sexmith were among those mourning the musician.

Prolific Texas-born singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has died at 68.

The artist's management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, confirmed Griffith died on Friday in Nashville.

"It was Nanci's wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing," her management said in a statement obtained by EW.

Nanci Griffith Nanci Griffith | Credit: Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Griffith, whose music fell into the folk, country, and even pop realms, earned four Grammy Award nominations across her lengthy career that began in the late 1970s, with the release of her debut album, 1978's There's a Light Beyond These Woods.

"I was called either a country artist or a folk artist, and I didn't really fit with either one," Griffith told EW in 1994. "I guess I got placed in (country) because of where I live."

She won her first and only Grammy in 1993 for Best Contemporary Folk Album for Other Voices/Other Rooms, which was released on Elektra records.

Griffith put out a host of records across the 1980s, releasing a slew of albums on Philo Records (which became Rounder Records), and MCA Records. Griffith was also known for her songwriting, penning "Love at the Five and Dime," which was a hit for Kathy Mattea, and "Outbound Plane," which Suzy Bogguss found success with.

Known for her collaborations, her album, Once in a Very Blue Moon, released in 1985, featured a young Lyle Lovett, and banjoist Béla Fleck. Dolly Parton also went on to cover the title track.

Griffith's Grammy-winning 1993 album saw her duet with Emmylou Harris, Alison Krause, and the Indigo Girls' Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. As she continued releasing albums over the years, her collaborations continued. Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, U2's Adam Clayton, and Harris, again, all lent their talents to 1994's Flyer. Hearts in Mind, released in 2004, featured Jimmy Buffett,

The artist, who called herself a pacifist, was known for her involvement in various organizations including ones dedicated to landmine removal.

"Getting involved with the Landmine-Free World Campaign and the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation really inspired me," she told CNN in 2001. "Going to Vietnam and Cambodia and working in the hospitals with landmine victims just inspired me."

Her last album, Intersection, was released in 2012. She explained the concept to Pop Matters that year.

"I think we're all changing right now," she said at the time. You know, there are those who say we're not doing well. There are those who say we're doing excellent. But for the most part, we're all at an intersection."

Many celebrities mourned Griffith on Friday, sharing their grief, condolences, and memories on Twitter.

Darius Rucker wrote, "Today i am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville.She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie. And singing with her was my favorite things to do."

Roseanne Cash shared a link to video of one of her performances.

"Sometime in the 90's, Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter & I did a songwriter-in-the-round show at the Bottom Line in NYC. Nanci played 'Trouble in the Fields'. It was--is--stunning. Here she is, singing it with the great @momaura . #RIPNanciGriffith," she wrote.

