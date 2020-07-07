My Morning Jacket releasing first new album in 5 years with The Waterfall II

My Morning Jacket is releasing their first new album in five years as a follow-up to their Grammy-nominated project The Waterfall.

On Tuesday, the alternative rock band announced their eighth full-length studio album The Waterfall II will debut Friday. The new album is a sequel to 2015's The Waterfall, which was originally intended to be a triple album and later reimagined as a two-part project. Five years after the first half was released (earning a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album), the Kentucky-bred five-piece group is finally delivering the second half featuring 10 songs "inspired by the band’s idyllic surroundings in Stinson Beach, CA." The album will include their 2016 anti-violence anthem "Magic Bullet."

My Morning Jacket is also hosting an online listening party on Facebook and YouTube where fans will get to hear The Waterfall II in its entirety early on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The band will then perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday July 15.

The decision to finally drop The Waterfall II came during the early days of self-quarantine when frontman Jim James was on a walk listening to his music on shuffle and rediscovered the unreleased track "Spinning My Wheels." He was then inspired to revisit the rest of the unreleased tunes after he was "struck by the song's enduring relevance." The Waterfall II follows themes of loss and recovery, having been inspired by a "certain heartbreaking James had recently experienced" and "the demise of a monumental relationship."

Image zoom ATO Records

"As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other," James says in a statement. "We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too."

Pre-orders for The Waterfall II, including both standard and deluxe versions featuring 180-gram vinyl with Zoetrope labels in a gatefold foil jacket, are available now. The Waterfall II will be released on CD and vinyl on Aug. 28.

Check out the full tracklist for The Waterfall II below:

"Spinning My Wheels"

"Still Thinkin"

"Climbing The Ladder"

"Feel You"

"Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)"

"Magic Bullet"

"Run It"

"Wasted"

"Welcome Home"

"The First Time"