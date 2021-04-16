My Chemical Romance postpones their reunion tour yet again

Press pause on that bulk eyeliner order.

Emo rockers My Chemical Romance have had to reschedule their massive reunion tour again. Instead of kicking off later this year, the tour will now start in 2022.

My Chemical Romance reunion My Chemical Romance will tour in 2022. | Credit: Pooneh Ghana

"We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year," MCR said in a statement posted on their official site and Instagram account. "We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe."

For ticket holders who are not okay with this, and don't want to wait the extra year, the band noted that refunds are available.

"Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them," the statement reads. "We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can't wait to see you in 2022. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase."

After announcing their split in 2013, the Gerard Way-fronted outfit reunited at the end of 2019, playing one gig at the Shrine Auditorium near the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles -- their first show in seven years. EW writer Sydney Bucksbaum, who covered the show, noted fans had camped outside the venue for days leading up to the concert. During their set, MCR played fan favorites like "Helena," "MAMA," and "Welcome to the Black Parade," with what Bucksbaum dubbed, "a renewed energy."

A reunion tour was announced not long after for 2020, but was originally postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those fans who bought tickets to see MCR at a music festival, the band noted that "event organizers will be in touch directly."