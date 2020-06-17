My Chemical Romance announce rescheduled tour dates for 2021

My Chemical Romance's highly anticipated reunion tour will now take place in fall 2021, not fall 2020.

On Wednesday, the band shared via Instagram and their official website, that shows previously scheduled for dates in September and October 2020 will now take place a full year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other "crucial issues the world is facing right now."

"As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now," the band wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the new dates. "These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can. ⁣We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.⁣"

The fall 2021 tour will be the beloved emo band's first in nine years, after breaking up in 2013. "It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim," the statement concluded. "We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon."

More information and all rescheduled tour dates can be found at mychemicalromance.com⁣