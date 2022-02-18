Mickey Guyton, Lucky Daye, and more artists share the Black musicians who inspire their work

Nija

Singer-songwriter Nija remembers listening to Usher's music on the radio and her mom's CD player as a kid, and her first concert was a stop on his 8701 tour. In particular, Usher's unique delivery has influenced her own style. "Especially on Confessions, he does this thing where he sings like a rapper," Nija says. "He's very wordy, but his melodies are all over the place, and that's definitely what I do a lot in my music."