Musicians who told politicians to stop using their songs

A Democrat was asked to stop using a song for a change when Sam and Dave’s Sam Moore requested that Obama stop playing “Hold On, I’m Comin’” at rallies in 2008. In a letter to Obama, he wrote that “it is thrilling … to see that our country has matured to the place where it is no longer an impossibility for a man of color to really be considered as a legitimate candidate for the highest office in our land” but also clarified that he had not endorsed Obama and his vote “is a very private matter between myself and the ballot box.”