Friday Five: Lindsey Buckingham's relationship musings, the return of Migos, and more

Every Friday, EW's music team runs down the five best songs of the week. In today's edition, Lindsey Buckingham's further musings on relationships, the long-awaited return of Migos, Clairo sings of an all-too-familiar situation, Polo G reflects on a difficult upbringing, and more Space Jam music.

"I Don't Mind" - Lindsey Buckingham

It seems separations agree with Lindsey Buckingham, who practically perfected the breakup album alongside the rest of Fleetwood Mac with Rumours. After splintering from his longtime group in 2018 - and following his recent divorce announcement - Buckingham has dropped the debut single off his first solo album in a decade. "I Don't Mind" is a delirious California summer dream, a '70s pop jam that picks up where he left off on his 2017 album Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie (recorded with fellow Mac member McVie). Featuring Buckingham's signature finger-picking on guitar and his ethereal musings on relationships, it will sweep you into the warm vibes of a June weekend. -Maureen Lee Lenker

"Avalanche" - Migos

"Straightenin," the first single off their long-awaited Culture III, was a tepid comeback for the Migos, who spent the last three years working on side projects and dropping the occasional loosie. They level up on "Avalanche," flipping a "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" sample and mixing their patented triplet flow with quippy adlibs and a hint of nostalgia. ("Mama at home all alone, hustlin'/tryna keep this s--- together," raps Quavo.) -Alex Suskind

"Blouse" - Clairo

Striking honesty is a hallmark of Clairo's work, and her plaintive new single, the first from her forthcoming record Sling, packs a gut punch. "Why do I tell you how I feel/When you're just looking down my blouse?" she questions, presenting an all-too-familiar scenario: trying to parse feelings before realizing the other person may only be invested physically. "It's something I wouldn't say out loud/If touch could make them hear, then touch me now." -Alex Suskind

"No Return" - Polo G feat. The Kid Laroi & Lil Durk

Droopy strings, cascading keys, and a minor-key hook from the Kid Laroi topline Polo G's latest blues rap, a started-from-the-bottom tale about witnessing - and surviving - the kind of violence millions of inner-city kids witness every year. Polo raps with urgency here - "Lil' kids turned grown men, we come from cribs dysfunctional/Gotta learn how to play your own hand, don't never get too comfortable" - while fellow Chicagoan Lil Durk shares his own harrowing tale: "I come from the muddiest part of the trenches, where n----as'll die any day." -Alex Suskind

"Just for Me" - Saint Jhn, SZA

The forthcoming Space Jam reboot dropped another slick offering in "Just for Me," a starry duet featuring Saint Jhn and SZA. What does a fiery should-we-or-shouldn't-we love story that may destroy both parties have anything to do with a basketball movie about Looney Tunes and LeBron James, you may ask? Does it really matter when both singers are volleying perfect come-ons over infectious synth riffs? -Alex Suskind