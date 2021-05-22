Friday Five: Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin win, it's time for the 'Twerkulator,' and more

Every Friday, EW's music team runs down the five best songs of the week. In today's edition, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan sing through a breakup, City Girls drop a TikTok favorite, Lana Del Rey paints banisters, Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin hop on the Space Jam soundtrack, and Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten team up.

"We Win" — Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin

It's never easy to follow a classic. But this Space Jam: A New Legacy team-up of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, gospel singer Kirk Franklin, and producer Just Blaze is not the forced superstar pairing we've so often seen fail on soundtracks. Between a roaring choir, Franklin's signature ad-libs, and Baby's poignant lyrics, "We Win" soars. —Alex Suskind

"Our Song" — Anne-Marie & Niall Horan

After months of teasing its release, former One Direction-er Niall Horan and English pop singer Anne-Marie dropped their first collaboration, "Our Song," on Friday. The catchy mid-tempo track details the aftermath of a breakup and the inevitable moment when you're triggered by the smallest thing — say, "a song on the radio" — and start reliving moments of the relationship. Despite its potentially sad subject matter, the duo's harmonizing and an undeniably addicting hook will keep this track in your head for weeks to come — not unlike those persistent ex flashbacks. —Ruth Kinane

"Blue Banisters" — Lana Del Rey

The listless title track from Lana Del Rey's forthcoming album sees her return to the well of early Joni Mitchell, singing of California wildfires, seasonal depression, and a predilection for the color blue. Meanwhile, gorgeously muted pianos and atmospheric sound effects drift in and out like a faded memory. —Alex Suskind

"Twerkulator" — City Girls

TikTok users have been working harder than actual A&R reps to force the release of songs tied up in development hell. Take the original six-bar snippet from City Girls' JT on this "Percolator" update, which got clearance for its "Planet Rock" sample after it spawned a viral dance routine. It's now fully fleshed out, with Yung Miami's strongest verse yet. —Marcus Jones

"Like I Used To" — Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten

Separately, Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten have perfected the art of filtering raw emotion into compelling narrative. Together, on their first collaboration, they amplify that approach into something that somehow feels even more raw — and more explosive. "Saw a life as override/One more session overdrive," Van Etten sings with Springsteenian aplomb in the first verse; on the second, Olsen steps in to match: "Crawl the field and lеt you in/Brand my heart I found you in." When they come together in the chorus, it's to mark a new era ("Sleeping in late like I used to/Crossing my fingers like I used to"). The result is breathtaking. —Alex Suskind