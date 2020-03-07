Friday Five: Dixie Chicks stomp out a 'Gaslighter,' Lil Uzi Vert drops new music, and more

Image zoom Don Arnold/WireImage; Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage; Erika Goldring/FilmMagic; Ming Yeung/Getty Images; Nikki Short/Newspix/Getty Images

Every Friday, EW’s music team runs down the five best songs of the week. In today’s edition, the Dixie Chicks stomp out a gaslighter in their long-awaited return, Lil Uzi Vert drops a sequel to his 2017 breakout hit, Haim bring a euphoric punch to their new song, Meg Thee Stallion breaks through the legal drama, and Mickey Guyton releases an emotional piano ballad.

"Gaslighter" — The Dixie Chicks

“You’re sorry, but where’s my apology?” When it comes to sick burns in song, this galvanizing comeback track from the Texas-spawned trio is a full-blown house fire. Taking on the all-too-familiar villain of the title over a jaunty groove and delectable three-part harmonies, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer have announced their return in an instantly addictive fashion. With lines like “You know you lie best when you lie to you” and “Save your tired stories for new someone else,” we almost (almost) feel bad for whoever the intended target might be. But the beauty of the “Gaslighter” is every listener can easily sub in their own personal bullseye. Welcome back, ladies. We missed you. —Sarah Rodman

“P2”— Lil Uzi Vert

The highlight from the rapper’s long-awaited album Eternal Atake is a direct follow-up to “XO Tour Llif3,” Uzi’s breakout 2017 hit that laid out the blueprint for emo rap. With “P2” the Philly native revitalizes the turn-of-the-millennium song sequel trend that gave us such classics as “Confession Pt. II” by Usher and “No, No, No Pt. 2” by Destiny’s Child (feat. Wyclef Jean). While “XO Tour Llif3” highlighted a major fight in Uzi’s romantic relationship, “P2” tracks its dissolution, transforming its mesmerizing hook from “I don’t really care if you cry” to “I don’t really care ‘cause I’m done.” —Marcus Jones

“The Steps”— Haim

The new Haim single shows why the group continues to attract high-profile collaborators like Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed the video for their latest single. "The Steps" begins with a sunny guitar riff and desirous drawl from lead singer Danielle Haim, painting a picture of a couple who can’t seem to get on the same page. The song reaches its peak in the hook, as Danielle laments, “Every time I think that I've been takin' the steps, you end up mad at me for makin' a mess/I can't understand why you don't understand me.” —MJ

"Captain Hook" — Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Summer made way for Legal Girl Spring this week when Megan Thee Stallion found herself in the midst of a court battle with her old record label. Following an injunction, the Houston MC was allowed to release new music in the form of Suga. Though the nine-song, 24-minute project is a bit of a tease compared to the debut studio album fans were expecting, it does include this very quotable, very X-rated single. Over a lone glockenspiel and rattling bass line, Meg goes to work: "I wear the s--- that be showing my thong/I like to drink and I like to have sex/I fuck the n—s that's cutting the checks." —Alex Suskind

"What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" — Mickey Guyton

It is tempting to simply print the lyrics to this stark, deeply emotional piano ballad. The song asks a complicated and heartrending question: In a world in which we tell little girls that they can be anything — including the president — or that we will believe them when they tell us they’ve been sexually assaulted or kids of color that their skin tone is irrelevant, what do you tell them when they discover the very hard way that that isn’t true? Try getting through it without tearing up. —SR

