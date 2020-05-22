Friday Five: Carly Rae Jepsen keeps her fans fed, Kathleen Edwards ends her long hiatus, and more

Every Friday, EW's music team runs down the five best songs of the week. In today's edition, Carly Rae Jepsen shares another B-side, Kathleen Edwards reintroduces herself, Jeff Rosenstock takes aim at gatekeepers, Teyana Taylor gets the grad party started, and Grace Potter enlists some talented friends to reflect on what we need right now.

"This Love Isn't Crazy" — Carly Rae Jepsen

If there's one pop star who knows how to keep her fans fed, it's Carly Rae Jepsen. The Canadian queen of B-sides dropped 12 previously unreleased songs from her most recent album, Dedicated, led by this splashy, euphoric EP opener. Jepsen wrote the track with producer Jack Antonoff, and the heartfelt way in which she delivers and repeats the line "This love isn't crazy" makes it perfect to shout along to once concerts start rolling out again. —Marcus Jones

"Options Open" — Kathleen Edwards

What a treat to have the Canadian singer-songwriter return to the airwaves after a six-year hiatus. (Edwards opened a coffee shop in Ottawa, cheekily named Quitters, in the interim.) The (deceptively?) cheerful ambler "Options Open," in which she sings of the sadly common occurrence of being one's own harshest critic, is a snappy and crisp reintroduction to her formidable gifts. As the first track ahead of her upcoming album Total Freedom, out Aug. 14, it's an expansive and promising ambassador for songs to come. —Sarah Rodman

"Scram" — Jeff Rosenstock

Leave it to Jeff Rosenstock, poet laureate of unpretentious punk chants, to release an album during quarantine that demands to be sung back in sweaty masses. His fifth solo record, No Dream, is another triumph of ebullient pop-punk that's as sociopolitically incisive as it is brutally self-aware, and the third track, "Scram," is an early standout. A prescient everyman, Rosenstock takes aim at the gatekeepers of power with a resounding "Go kick rocks and die." But the real kill shot is the double-kick easycore breakdown that follows, replete with a Four Year Strong-esque candied synth. No one makes "feels bad, man" songs sound this fun. —Eli Enis

"Made It" — Teyana Taylor

On a recent Instagram Live, Teyana Taylor described her upcoming The Album as "more of a vibe." That helps explain why this new song feels tailor-made for a specific experience: walking into the grad party cookout rocking a cap and gown and doing a little Soul Train dance with family and friends. Alas, that's not the best idea right now, but getting to hear Taylor do a fun interpolation of "Back That Azz Up" is a silver lining. —M.J.

"Eachother" — Grace Potter feat. Jackson Browne, Marcus King, and Lucius

Writing about this moment is tricky. Unprecedented times can lead to clunky art. But the Vermont-bred singer-songwriter enlists some talented friends for this contemplative acoustic ballad that likely captures the way many people who are lucky enough to be quarantined with partners or family are feeling: Things are weird and hard, but at least we have each other. (It also sounds in parts a bit like Paul Simon's "Slip Slidin' Away.") Potter's own yearning voice entwines with the deeply soulful Marcus King, the ever-smooth classic rock legend Jackson Browne, and the go-to harmony vocalists Lucius in a group effort that feels like vocal embodiment of the kind of community we actually need right now. —S.R.