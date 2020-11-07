Friday Five: Barry Gibb goes country, Bree Runway teams with Missy Elliott, and more

Every Friday, EW's music team runs down the five best songs of the week. In today's edition, a Bee Gee goes country, Bree Runway goes to the ATM with Missy Elliott, Phora is looking for a weekend escape, LunchMoney Lewis wants to have fun, and Aaron Lee Tasjan drops a twinkle pop single.

"Words of a Fool" — Barry Gibb feat. Jason Isbell

The Bee Gees frontman returns with this gorgeous, gospel-inflected, country-kissed rendition of that band's classic with a key vocal and guitar assist from Americana fave Isbell. Produced impeccably by Dave Cobb (Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile), the duet is a reminder of how deep the Bee Gees catalog runs. Gibb will doubtlessly continue that trend as a roster of all-stars — including Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban — help him revisit the Aussie trio's catalog on Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 out Jan. 8. —Sarah Rodman

“ATM” — Bree Runway feat. Missy Elliott

The only way to describe London rapper Bree Runway is to use a quote from Wendy Williams: “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment.” Missy Elliott wouldn’t gift Runway with one of her semiannual fire rap verses if that wasn’t the case. As the fifth single off Runway’s new project 2000AND4EVA, “ATM” was worth the wait, running on pure attitude and funny, illustrative lyricism like Elliott’s threat to “poom, poom, poom you across da room." –Marcus Jones

“This Weekend” — Phora feat. Ty Dolla $ign

There’s a reason Ty Dolla $ign named his recent album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign: The sauce he adds to other artist’s songs is unmatched. Not to discount the work California rapper Phora does on this cut from his new album With Love II. The mellow hook is the perfect soundtrack for a weekend escape with loved ones. Whether that’s physical escape or a more chemical option (the song suggests both) is up to you. —MJ

“Cheat” — LunchMoney Lewis

If there’s one thing LunchMoney Lewis is going to do, it’s have fun. His past work co-writing songs with female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Saweetie has shown he knows how to craft the right hook to get the party started. This groovy new jam takes it one step further, finding a way to charm the pants off listeners, and allow them to “skip the politics, one time,” even with a morally shaky message behind the lyrics. —MJ

"Up All Night" — Aaron Lee Tasjan

The first emissary from ALT's forthcoming album Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! (out February 2021) is a dreamy bit of harmony-blessed twinkle pop that lands smack dab in the intersection where ELO, Tom Petty, George Harrison, and Big Star meet to frolic and harmonize. —SR