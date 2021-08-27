Music Reviews

30 Review: Adele lets her emotions guide her on her deeply personal fourth album
With her latest, the singer goes far beyond wallowing in heartache, instead showing the entire spectrum of feelings that come with having one's life completely altered.
An Evening With Silk Sonic review: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ride a retro soul train
On their debut, the duo style themselves as 21st-century ambassadors of the kind of swagger whose mirror-ball heart belongs to transistor radios and roller discos, not streaming services.
Diana Ross' Thank You, her first album in 15 years, is a love letter to fans
Thank You is a powerful showcase for how good Ross still is even after a two-decade absence.
The best new songs we heard this week: Adele returns, Young Thug pops the bubbly, Shamir brings the heat
Santana is unable to grab the spotlight on new album Blessings and Miracles
'Blessings and Miracles,' the new album from Carlos Santana, does its darnedest to sideline the man who's supposed to be the star.
The best new songs we heard this week: Mitski grows up, Kylie's disco duet, Kelis' midnight cravings
The best new songs we heard this week: Wale's booty salute, Kali Uchis' SZA collab, and Agnes' night moves
Brandi Carlile is a portrait of grace and acceptance on In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile has proven herself constitutionally incapable of making a bad album. She's not about to start now.
The best new songs we heard this week: CupcakKe stars as Marge Simpson, Vic Mensa's tasteful summertime ode
Mickey Guyton follows her instincts on the triumphant Remember Her Name
The Fugees' reunion show: Late, but right on time
The best new songs we heard this week: Kehlani's hymn, Snail Mail's bloody valentine, Nick Cave's confession

Montero review: Lil Nas X sounds limitless on his debut album

'Montero' succeeds, at times wildly, because of the way it bridges the gap between Lil Nas X the persona and Montero Hill the person.

The best new songs we heard this week: Kacey Musgraves feels justified, Kendrick returns, and CL gets spicy
Music Reviews // August 27, 2021
Chvrches' Screen Violence was made for the streaming age
Music Reviews // August 26, 2021
Aaliyah stepped into her own on One in a Million — and created the blueprint for modern R&B
Music Reviews // August 26, 2021
The best new songs we heard this week: Ty Dolla $ign and Dvsn get freaky, Olivia Vedder is her father's daughter
Music Reviews // August 20, 2021
Solar Power review: Lorde retreats into feathery folk
Music Reviews // August 19, 2021
The parallel paths of the Beach Boys and a Beatle
Music Reviews // August 17, 2021
The best new songs we heard this week: The Weeknd's disco dominatrix vibes, plus Lauryn Hill reunites with Nas
Music Reviews // August 06, 2021
The 6 best things we saw at Lollapalooza 2021
Music Reviews // August 02, 2021
Happier Than Ever review: Billie Eilish grows up, slows down on her intimate sophomore album
Music Reviews // July 30, 2021
Friday Five: Billie Eilish's grungy kiss-off, KESH's mind maze, and a killer Natalie Imbruglia sample
Music Reviews // July 30, 2021
Friday Five: Kanye reunites with some old friends, James Blake finds peace, and Tops just want to party
Music Reviews // July 23, 2021
Friday Five: Swedish House Mafia are back, Pop Smoke's victory lap, and more
Music Reviews // July 16, 2021
Laura Mvula's Pink Noise is about shaking off life's struggles
Music Reviews // July 01, 2021
Planet Her review: It's a hot Cat summer on Doja Cat's sunny, swaggering new album
Music // June 25, 2021
Here are the best albums of 2021 (so far)
Music Reviews // June 23, 2021
Migos return, and mostly stick to the script
Music Reviews // June 15, 2021
Friday Five: Lindsey Buckingham's relationship musings, the return of Migos, and more
Music Reviews // June 11, 2021
Path of Wellness review: Sleater-Kinney finds the center again
Music Reviews // June 11, 2021
Soberish review: Liz Phair probes 21st-century life's gray areas
Music Reviews // June 03, 2021
Friday Five: Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin win, it's time for the 'Twerkulator,' and more
Music Reviews // May 21, 2021
Sour review: Olivia Rodrigo's debut album hints at an even brighter future
Music Reviews // May 21, 2021
Friday Five: OIivia Rodrigo burns it all down, J. Cole swallows his pride, and more
Music Reviews // May 14, 2021
Delta Kream review: The Black Keys get rooted in new blues throwback album
Music // May 14, 2021
Better Mistakes review: Bebe Rexha plays the angst-pop field
Music Reviews // May 07, 2021
Friday Five: Chrvches reckon with the past, Little Simz's battle cry, and more
Music Reviews // April 23, 2021
