Music Reviews

30 Review: Adele lets her emotions guide her on her deeply personal fourth album
With her latest, the singer goes far beyond wallowing in heartache, instead showing the entire spectrum of feelings that come with having one's life completely altered.
An Evening With Silk Sonic review: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ride a retro soul train
On their debut, the duo style themselves as 21st-century ambassadors of the kind of swagger whose mirror-ball heart belongs to transistor radios and roller discos, not streaming services.
Diana Ross' Thank You, her first album in 15 years, is a love letter to fans
Thank You is a powerful showcase for how good Ross still is even after a two-decade absence.
The best new songs we heard this week: Adele returns, Young Thug pops the bubbly, Shamir brings the heat
The latest Friday Five has landed.
Santana is unable to grab the spotlight on new album Blessings and Miracles
'Blessings and Miracles,' the new album from Carlos Santana, does its darnedest to sideline the man who's supposed to be the star.
The best new songs we heard this week: Mitski grows up, Kylie's disco duet, Kelis' midnight cravings
The latest Friday Five has landed.