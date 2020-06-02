Music industry vows to pause business as usual Tuesday in solidarity with black community

The music industry is taking a knee on Tuesday in solidarity with the black community to protest police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

An initiative called #TheShowMustBePaused — created by Jamila Thomas of Atlantic Records and Brianna Agyemang of Platoon — calls upon the industry to take a day for "an honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community."

“Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the workweek,” a Twitter account for the movement states. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominantly from Black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles, and successes of Black people accountable. … This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul. A plan of action will be announced.”

Few details were offered about what the initiative is asking those taking part to specifically do — or not do — but the movement picked up speed as artists, labels, and media companies announced their support. Several musicians referred to it as a "blackout" and vowed to "disconnect from work and reconnect with our community," while others left their plans a little more ambiguous. Artists who pledged to observe the Tuesday blackout include Quincy Jones, Eminem, Mumford and Sons, The Rolling Stones, Marc Anthony, Rita Wilson, Biffy Clyro, Peter Gabriel, Dashboard Confessional, and more.

Labels and media companies who have shared their intention to observe the blackout includes: Universal Music Group, Capitol Records, Sony Music, Sony Latin, Warner Music, Columbia Records, Def Jam Records, Republic, the Recording Academy, the Latin Recording Academy, Live Nation, and Abbey Road Studios.