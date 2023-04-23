Zendaya joins Labrinth for surprise performance at Coachella 2023

The Emmy winner sang "I'm Tired" and "All of Us" with her Euphoria collaborator during weekend 2 of the festival.

Zendaya made a surprise return to the stage for the first time in nearly eight years at Coachella 2023 this weekend.

The Emmy winner joined performer Labrinth for weekend 2 of the music and arts festival Saturday to perform their Emmy-nominated song "I'm Tired" as well as "All of Us" from their HBO hit series Euphoria.

Zendaya thanked Labrinth for giving her "the most beautiful space to be on a stage again" in an Instagram story shared after the set. "I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," she wrote. "Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. My heart is so full. I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away."

Zendaya, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel, released her self-titled debut album (her sole record) in 2013 and last performed on stage while on tour in 2015. Since then, she's focused more on her onscreen career, earning her first Emmy for her role as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett on Euphoria and starring in the Spider-Man franchise, The Greatest Showman, Malcolm & Marie, and Dune.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya (R) performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella) Zendaya and Labrinth at Coachella 2023 | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

She returned to her musical roots in 2019 when she collaborated with Euphoria composer Labrinth for "All of Us," "I'm Tired," and "Elliott's Song" as a vocalist and co-songwriter. In a tweet last year, Zendaya said she stepped away from music "for a number of reasons, but I still really love it" in response to the reception to the series' songs.

"The kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me," she wrote.

Zendaya wasn't the only star Labrinth welcomed to the stage for weekend 2: Sia and Maddie Ziegler joined him for a performance of LSD's "Thunderclouds," on which the duo appear alongside Diplo. Labrinth previously welcomed Billie Eilish for the first weekend of the festival for a performance of "Never Felt So Alone."

