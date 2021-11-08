During the rapper's set Friday night at the NRG Park in Houston, a rush of fans stormed toward the stage, resulting in eight deaths.

Travis Scott's Astroworld festival is one of many music events that have ended in tragedy

The fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival Friday night is now considered one of the deadliest concert events in U.S. history.

During the rapper's set at the NRG Park in Houston, a rush of fans among the estimated 50,000 in attendance stormed forward toward the stage, resulting in eight deaths, with many of the victims ranging from 14 to 27 years old. Although authorities are still gathering information regarding the exact events that led to the surge, fatalities, and various injuries, reports have surfaced citing the lack of overall safety measures as the main cause.

Travis Scott Travis Scott performing at Astroworld Festival. | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

According to Crowd Management Strategies founder Paul Wertheimer, the Astroworld tragedy could have been avoided if organizers had prepared for and better handled what they knew would be a large group.

"This was preventable. The crowd was allowed to get too dense and was not managed properly," Wertheimer told the Los Angeles Times. "The fans were the victims of an environment in which they could not control."

Wertheimer has been involved in calling attention to concert safety since a similar tragedy took place at a 1979 Who concert in Cincinnati during which 11 people died after fans were crushed against arena doors. As Time reported, 8,000 people had gathered to enter the venue by general admission by the time the band was doing sound check, but a promoter told them they could not be let in early because not enough ticket takers had arrived yet. This resulted in attendees smashing through closed glass doors.

Sadly, the Who concert and Astroworld festival are only two of several music events that have turned deadly. Here, some other similar incidents that ended in tragedy.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande performing at a tribute concert for Manchester victims | Credit: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images

The Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber attacked the U.K. venue while Ariana Grande was finishing her set. Twenty-two people died, and more than 800 were injured. The singer continues to pay tribute to the lives lost that night by acknowledging the anniversary of the concert each year.

"Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round..... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," she wrote in an Instagram story in July.

Jason Aldean's Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at Mandalay Bay Hotel

During country singer Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, a shooter opened fire in a crowd of 22,000, resulting in 60 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The attack has been dubbed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"When it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown," Aldean told Today in an interview after the incident. "It just sounded like a crackling something. And so, I'm kind of looking around like, 'What is that?' [and] trying to figure out what it is." He ultimately continued performing until his guitarist and security team signaled that was clear something was wrong.

The Pearl Jam set at Roskilde Music Festival

In 2000, the Roskilde Music Festival in Denmark came to a halt when nine people were trampled to death in a mosh pit during a Pearl Jam performance. The incident left frontman Eddie Vedder in shock and grief.

The Love Parade in Duisburg

A popular techno music festival in Germany turned deadly in 2010 when a stampede inside a tunnel resulted in 21 deaths and more than 500 injuries as fans were trampled trying to enter. No event has taken place there since due to the scope of the tragedy.

Eagles of Death Metal at Bataclan Theater

A rock concert turned into a night of terror when gunmen stormed the Paris theater and killed 90 people in a crowd of 1,500 while the band Eagles of Death Metal were performing. In what was classified as a terrorist attack against the city that was part of a larger targeted assault, gunmen took concertgoers hostage.

Authorities continue to investigate the specifics surrounding the Astroworld tragedy. According to NPR, city officials said their investigation "will likely take some time as the festival's organizers, performers, and audience members are interviewed and a collection of videos and pictures taken that night are reviewed."