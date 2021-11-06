At least 8 people dead after crowd panics at Travis Scott concert

The rapper's Astroworld set in Houston ended with at least 8 people dead and dozens hospitalized when concertgoers among the 50,000 attendees rushed toward the stage.

At least eight people are dead and many more injured after a crowd surge during Travis Scott's Friday night performance at Houston's Astroworld music festival.

During the 30-year-old rapper's set at NRG Park stadium, which an estimated 50,000 people attended, the audience rushed forward, triggering panic. The Associated Press reported that of the 17 people taken to local hospitals, 11 were in cardiac arrest after on-site medical staff became "overwhelmed" ahead of treating around 300 individuals, according to authorities.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a news conference after the incident, which saw responders providing CPR and transporting the injured to safe locations while the concert continued. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. At least eight people have died after a crowd surge during a Travis Scott performance in Houston. | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Officials stressed that a reason for the surge during Scott's set remained unclear as of Saturday morning, though attendees have since speculated on what caused it. Freelance photographer Amy Harris was in the crowd as she covered the event for the Associated Press and told the outlet she felt an "aggressive" atmosphere throughout the day, with concertgoers reportedly pushing each other, rushing the stage, and crossing barricades to VIP areas.

"It was definitely the most chaotic festival environment that I've been in," she said. "I felt uneasy all day."

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld set | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

The New York Times spoke to Neema Djavadzadeh, an attendee who described the entire event as "really hectic" from the start. "I got there around 3 and saw people already struggling to stand straight," she said. "There was a lot of mob mentality going on, people willing to do whatever to be in line for merch, food, shows, you name it. A lot of fights broke out throughout the day."

Another concertgoer, Nick Johnson, recalled seeing the audience "trying to rush to the front" from the back of the venue but indicated that he didn't "think it was anyone's fault" as anticipation for such a high-profile music event stoked intense anticipation for the concert. "You could just feel it more and more and more," he said, "squishing, everyone screaming, not being able to breathe."

Astroworld organizers shared a statement Saturday morning, indicating that they are "focused on supporting local officials" as they canceled the remainder of the event, which was also set to include performances from Bad Bunny and Earth Wind & Fire, and scheduled to roll out across the day.

A representative for Scott did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.