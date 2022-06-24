"All these irrelevant old motherf---ers trying to tell us what to do with our f---ing bodies."

Phoebe Bridgers leads 'F--- the Supreme Court' chant at Glastonbury Festival after Roe v. Wade is overturned

Singer Phoebe Bridgers didn't hold back when expressing her anger with the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade during her show at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday.

"Who wants to say 'f--- the Supreme Court' on three?" she asked the crowd at Worthy Farm in Somerset. She then led the audience in the chant.

Phoebe Bridgers Phoebe Bridgers | Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images

Bridgers, who released a Bo Burnham cover in October to benefit Texas abortion funds, continued to voice her frustration with the decision. "F--- that shit," she shouted. "F--- America. Like, f--- you. All these irrelevant old motherf---ers trying to tell us what to do with our f---ing bodies."

She concluded her statement with a simple disgusted "ugh."

Last month, Bridgers tweeted that she had an abortion in October, writing, "Everyone deserves that kind of access."

