Phoebe Bridgers leads 'F--- the Supreme Court' chant at Glastonbury Festival after Roe v. Wade is overturned
Singer Phoebe Bridgers didn't hold back when expressing her anger with the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade during her show at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday.
"Who wants to say 'f--- the Supreme Court' on three?" she asked the crowd at Worthy Farm in Somerset. She then led the audience in the chant.
Bridgers, who released a Bo Burnham cover in October to benefit Texas abortion funds, continued to voice her frustration with the decision. "F--- that shit," she shouted. "F--- America. Like, f--- you. All these irrelevant old motherf---ers trying to tell us what to do with our f---ing bodies."
She concluded her statement with a simple disgusted "ugh."
Bridgers joins other entertainers and politicians who have shared their outrage over the Supreme Court's decision striking down the federal protections for abortion rights that were codified in 1973. Among the high-profile Americans who took to social media were Barack and Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, and Shonda Rhimes.
Last month, Bridgers tweeted that she had an abortion in October, writing, "Everyone deserves that kind of access."
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Hillary Clinton, Kathy Griffin, more celebs and political figures slam potential Roe v. Wade reversal
- Phoebe Bridgers drops cover of Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling' to benefit Texas abortion funds
- Hillary Clinton, Bernice King, more stars celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
- Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, and more pledge to reform gun use in storytelling
Comments