New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled following surge in COVID cases

This fall's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been canceled in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout Louisiana. The festival was slated to run Oct. 8-17.

"We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest," the organizers wrote in a statement released Sunday.

The cancellation comes nine days after tickets went on sale for an Oct. 13 Rolling Stones appearance. This is the third recent disappointment for fans; a 2019 Rolling Stones concert was scrapped following Mick Jagger's heart surgery, and drummer Charlie Watts is likely to sit out the remainder of the band's No Filter Tour following a successful but unspecified medical procedure.

Jazz Fest typically takes place in the spring, and organizers had hoped a shift to this fall would allow the event to move forward, as it's a major driver of New Orleans tourism and a moneymaker for local musicians and other vendors.

Jazz Fest ticket holders will receive emails with details about refund or rescheduling options. All Rolling Stones ticket holders will be automatically refunded.

The 2022 Jazz & Heritage Festival is set for April 29-May 8, the festival's normal time frame.