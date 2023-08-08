It's not about damn time.

Jay-Z's Made in America music festival, which was set to take place over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia with Lizzo and SZA as headliners, has been canceled due to "severe circumstances outside of production control."

Organizers announced the cancellation Tuesday, saying in a statement posted to social media, "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024." The statement added that all ticket holders would be refunded.

No further details were provided. Representatives for Made in America, Lizzo, and SZA didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

The Made in America cancellation comes amid a tumultuous period for Lizzo in particular. The fest would have marked her first major performance since three of her former backup dancers sued her over allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. (Lizzo has denied the allegations.)

In the wake of the lawsuit, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison said she quit the singer's Love, Lizzo documentary after two weeks of being treated "with such disrespect." Allison also called Lizzo a "narcissistic bully" who "has built her brand off lies."

Additionally, Beyoncé appeared to skip Lizzo's name in a performance of her "Break My Soul" remix, which lists iconic female musicians, during a recent concert in ​​Foxborough, Mass.

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jay-Z launched Made in America in 2012, and co-headlined the inaugural fest with Pearl Jam. Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator led the 2022 installment, while artists like Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Kendrick Lamar have headlined in prior years.

This year's lineup also included Ice Spice, Miguel, Metro Boomin, and more. Meanwhile, SZA is still set to perform in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 26, three weeks after the original festival date.