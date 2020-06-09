Lollapalooza 2020 officially canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The show will not go on at Lollapalooza this year.

The Chicago music festival became the latest event to be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced Tuesday that all special events in the city will be canceled through Labor Day. Instead, Lollapalooza will offer "a weekend-long livestream event" on its scheduled 2020 dates, July 30 - Aug. 2.

Image zoom Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority," festival organizers said in a statement on Lollapalooza's website and social media. "Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021."

The statement also teased what to expect during the livestream event, including "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more." A full schedule will be unveiled next month. (The lineup for the 2020 festival was never announced.)

Most music festivals have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, with Lolla being one of the last holdouts. Coachella and Stagecoach were pushed from their usual spring dates to October, Bonnaroo is set to take place in September, and SXSW was one of the earliest events to be canceled due to the pandemic, calling off its 2020 edition altogether.