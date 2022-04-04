The 'Donda' rapper, who now goes by Ye, was also supposed to perform at Sunday's Grammy Awards before being removed from the lineup for 'concerning online behavior.'

As of Monday afternoon, Ye was still listed as the headliner on the official festival site with performances on April 17 and 24. Representatives for West and Coachella did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Kanye West Kanye West drops out of Coachella headliner slot with fewer than two weeks to go | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

West was announced as one of the main Coachella headliners (alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles) back in January. He was meant to perform on Sunday and incorporate elements of his Sunday services into the set. But the past two months have seen an uptick in behavior from West that raised some concern.

More relevant to Coachella, West also went after Eilish in February following a concert where the "Bad Guy" singer paused her performance to make sure a distressed audience member got help. Going off media write-ups of the incident, West apparently perceived it as a dig against Travis Scott — the long-time partner of West's former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner — whose Astroworld festival resulted in multiple accidental deaths last year. West declared he wouldn't perform at Coachella unless she apologized to Scott. Eilish responded on Instagram, "literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan." According to TMZ, Scott was supposed to make an appearance during West's Coachella set.

Coachella takes place over two weekends: The first runs April 15-17 and the second lasts April 22-24. Now, with less than two weeks to go before the first edition, the festival is down a headliner. This is the first iteration of Coachella in three years, the 2020 and 2021 editions having been canceled by the pandemic.