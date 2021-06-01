Coachella and Stagecoach festivals set April 2022 return dates

Mark your calendars now: After more than a year of delays, rescheduling, and cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival are finally returning next year.

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced the official returns of both music festivals for April 2022. Coachella weekend one will take place in Indio, Calif., April 15-17, and weekend two will take place April 22-24. The lineup will be announced at a later date, but wristbands will go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on the Coachella website.

Country music festival Stagecoach will take place the following weekend, April 29-May 1. Ticket sale and lineup information will come at a later date.

Coachella A scene from the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

There's no word yet on whether or not Coachella 2022 will include any of the previous lineup or if it will be an entirely new roster of musicians.