Coachella and Stagecoach festivals set April 2022 return dates
Mark your calendars now: After more than a year of delays, rescheduling, and cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival are finally returning next year.
On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced the official returns of both music festivals for April 2022. Coachella weekend one will take place in Indio, Calif., April 15-17, and weekend two will take place April 22-24. The lineup will be announced at a later date, but wristbands will go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on the Coachella website.
Country music festival Stagecoach will take place the following weekend, April 29-May 1. Ticket sale and lineup information will come at a later date.
The sister festivals were canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were previously postponed to October 2020, before both were eventually pushed to April 2021 and ultimately canceled again, so music fans never got to enjoy the Coachella 2020 lineup featuring headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, with other acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Lana Del Rey.
There's no word yet on whether or not Coachella 2022 will include any of the previous lineup or if it will be an entirely new roster of musicians.
Related content:
Comments