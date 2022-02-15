Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop all COVID precautions for 2022

Coachella and Stagecoach are walking back all their COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year's festivals.

After saying in the fall that proof of vaccination or a negative test would be required for entry, the music fests now will not call for either, nor will masks be mandated.

Stagecoach, the outdoor country music festival and cousin of Coachella, tweeted the news Tuesday. "As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," the fest said.

Coachella The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in 2018 | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coachella has yet to publicize the news on its socials, but an update on the gathering's health and safety page reads, "In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022." However, the page notes that "the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter."

Representatives for Stagecoach and Coachella didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In lieu of COVID precautions, the festival websites both provide a disclaimer warning attendees that the coronavirus is "an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death" and "there is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19."

The news comes just one day before the California Department of Public Health drops its guidelines requiring large outdoor events to have attendees provide proof of vaccination. As of Tuesday, the state of California is averaging 22,890 daily COVID cases, with a 5.7% test positivity rate over the past week.

Both festivals, which are promoted by Goldenvoice, will be held in Indio, Calif. this spring. Coachella will take place over two weekends, April 15-17 and 22-24, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West set to headline. Stagecoach, which is set for April 29-May 1, will see the likes of Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, and Thomas Rhett perform.