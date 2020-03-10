Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As the new coronavirus continues to spread, prompting the cancellation or postponement of many large-scale public events, the concert promoter Goldenvoice is reportedly looking to move this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach country music festival to October, from their scheduled dates in April.

According to Billboard, Coachella would move to the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, from April 10 and 17, while Stagecoach would possibly move to the weekend of Oct. 23, from April 24. Per the report, organizers should know within the next two days or so whether the moves will be possible, or if the festivals will need to be canceled.

Goldenvoice representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Slated to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., this year's Coachella features headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. Other acts on board include Megan Thee Stallion, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Lana Del Rey. Stagecoach, which is held at the same venue, is to be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church.

The potential postponements come in the wake of a March 4 declaration of a state of emergency in California over the viral outbreak. The annual Indian Wells tennis tournament, an event held not far from where Coachella and Stagecoach take place, was scrapped the day before its March 9 start.

The Austin-based SXSW and Miami's Ultra Music Festival were also recently canceled.

