15 acts we can't wait to see at Coachella 2023

Idris Elba

This isn't Idris Elba's first time performing as his DJ alter ego, DJ Big Driis (or Idris), at the festival. The actor made his Coachella debut with a two-hour set in 2019 to a jam-packed crowd in the Yuma tent (which was at capacity even before he got on the decks). His second appearance will likely be even more popular, given how much he impressed the house and techno fans vibing under the disco shark four years ago. So plan on arriving extra early if you want to see him in person Friday.