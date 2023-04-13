15 acts we can't wait to see at Coachella 2023
Music festival season is finally here. And if you're one of the fans gearing up to head to the desert for the first weekend of Coachella 2023 (running Friday through Sunday in Indio, Calif.), it's time to plan which sets to check out.
While all three headliners — Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean — are sure to deliver must-see performances, a ton of other artists on the roster are also worth your time. So whether you're attending the fest in person or following YouTube's livestream from the comfort of your couch-ella, here are our picks for the 15 acts you shouldn't miss.
Idris Elba
This isn't Idris Elba's first time performing as his DJ alter ego, DJ Big Driis (or Idris), at the festival. The actor made his Coachella debut with a two-hour set in 2019 to a jam-packed crowd in the Yuma tent (which was at capacity even before he got on the decks). His second appearance will likely be even more popular, given how much he impressed the house and techno fans vibing under the disco shark four years ago. So plan on arriving extra early if you want to see him in person Friday.
Blondie
Blondie's self-titled debut album came out in 1976, more than 20 years before the first Coachella even happened. Founded by singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein, the legendary rock band is a must-see for music fans of any age. Be sure to catch their set Friday.
Wet Leg
British indie-rock group Wet Leg were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys, and it's easy to see why. The refreshingly irreverent duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers exploded onto the scene during the first year of the pandemic and have soared to great new heights in the years since, all leading to their Coachella debut on Friday.
The Chemical Brothers
Electronic pioneers the Chemical Brothers will bring their mind-bending visuals and massive beats to the festival on Friday. The Grammy-winning duo are hard at work on their 10th studio album (set for release later this year), so fans can expect to hear at least a tease of new music during their heart-pumping, brain-melting set.
Gabriels
Fronted by Jacob Lusk, the L.A.-based trio fuse soul, R&B, and nu-gospel with breathtaking vocals and powerful lyrics, resulting in music that feels both timeless and new. They make their Coachella debut Friday.
Boygenius
The indie-rock supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker somehow offers a sound more formidable than the sum of its parts. Boygenius formed in 2018 and released an impressive self-titled EP; five years later, with their debut album The Record getting rave reviews, the singer-songwriters will perform their first-ever Coachella set. Catch them Saturday.
Bratty
Hailing from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexican pop artist Jenny Juárez (a.k.a. Bratty) makes her U.S. debut at Coachella on Saturday, bringing a whimsical breath of fresh air to the dusty desert.
Ethel Cain
Emerging singer-songwriter Ethel Cain is known for an ethereal sound inspired by Gregorian chants and her experience growing up as a trans woman in a Christian family. Expect a unique, otherworldly performance from her on Saturday.
Sofi Tukker
The Grammy-nominated duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern return to the festival Saturday, timed to the release of their new single, "Jacaré." Here's hoping the Coachella mainstays regale fans with their recent remix of the White Lotus theme song.
Marc Rebillet
Looking for a funky, sexy, hilarious, totally improvised performance? Be sure to check out YouTube star–turned–electronic producer Marc Rebillet on Saturday. His free-flowing, comedic lyrics and powerful stage presence coupled with impossible-to-ignore beats make for a winning combination. You'll dance — and laugh — the entire set.
Eric Prydz presents Holo
The West Coast debut of electronic powerhouse Eric Prydz's live Holo show is one of the most anticipated EDM sets of Coachella 2023. Catch the Grammy nominee's immersive animations stretching out above the crowd and the spectacular lasers dotting the sky in tune with his performance on Saturday.
Latto
The rapper, singer, and Best New Artist Grammy nominee already made headlines for bringing out Mariah Carey at the 2022 BET Awards for her song "Big Energy," which samples the diva's 1995 hit "Fantasy" (which itself samples Tom Tom Club's 1981 classic "Genius of Love"). What are the chances of a another surprise cameo? Find out for yourself when Latto performs Sunday.
Christine and the Queens
After bowing out of the second weekend of Coachella 2019 following the death of her mother, French singer Héloïse Letissier —a.k.a. Christine and the Queens— will return to the festival on Sunday, promising a triumphant, theatrical performance well worth the wait.
Knocked Loose
Looking to rage to some top-notch hardcore and punk music? Look no further than Knocked Loose, who invade Coachella on Sunday. But new fans, beware — if you're not willing to mosh, keep to the back of the crowd. These pits are not for the faint of heart.
Any set at the Do LaB
Whether you're in need of a shady respite from the scorching desert sun or looking to get down off the beaten path, literally any artist playing Coachella's most colorful stage should do the trick. The Do LaB — from the creators of California's Lightning in a Bottle music festival — has its own curated lineup for both weekends, in addition to yet-to-be-announced special guest performers. Past years boasted surprise sets from the likes of Diplo, John Summit, and SG Lewis.
