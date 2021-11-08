Remembering the victims of the Astroworld tragedy

Eight people, including two teenagers, died while many more were injured after a crowd surge during Travis Scott's Friday night performance at Houston's Astroworld music festival.

The victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 27, were among the crowd of 50,000 fans in attendance when a rush of people stormed the stage at NRG Stadium. About 25 people were also taken to local hospitals. As of Sunday, 13 remained hospitalized.

Astroworld victim memorial A memorial for the victims of the Astroworld concert tragedy Friday night | Credit: THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images

Here, we remember the victims who have been publicly identified.

John Hilgert, 14

The youngest victim, Hilgert, who attended the concert with a 15-year-old friend, was a freshman at Memorial High School in Spring Branch, Tex. "Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. "This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."

Green ribbons were found wrapped around the school's campus on Saturday in tribute to Hilgert, whose favorite color was green.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Sixteen-year-old Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston with a passion for dancing. "Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts," a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses that has almost reached $60,000, reads. "It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior… now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates."

Jacob Jurinek, 21

An avid Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan, Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he was pursuing his passion for art and media, and working as a graphic arts and media intern for the athletic department.

"Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy, and his unwavering positive attitude," Jurinek's family said in a statement. "He was an avid fan of music, an artist, a son, a best friend to many, and a loving and beloved cousin, nephew, and grandson. Always deeply committed to his family, he was affectionately known as 'Big Jake' by his adoring younger cousins, a name befitting of his larger-than-life personality."

"We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives," said his father, Ron Jurinek. "Right now, we ask for the time and space for our family to process this tragic news and begin to heal. We're comforted by the fact that the hundreds of people Jake touched over the years will carry a piece of his spirit with them."

Jurinek traveled to the Astroworld Festival in Houston with his high school buddy Franco Patiño, who also died during the concert.

Franco Patiño, 21

Originally from Naperville, Ill., Patiño was a senior at the University of Dayton in Ohio, where he majored in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in human movement biomechanics and was actively involved in campus life.

Julio Patiño Jr., Franco's older brother, told The New York Times that Franco was an active volunteer who gave back to his community. "He was just that type of person," he said. "He was always there for the people he cared about. He had a big heart."

Axel Acosta, 21

After the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a photo and asked for help from the public to identify an eighth victim, 21-year-old Axel Acosta's brother, Joel, shared a tribute to him on Facebook.

"Thank you to everyone who sent me information on my brother. He had been missing at Astroworld in Houston," he wrote. "He is in a better place and I hope he knows we all loved him with all of our hearts."

Acosta was studying computer science at Western Washington University.

Rudy Peña, 23

Peña was a 23-year-old medical assistant and criminal justice major at Laredo College in Laredo, Texas. A day after the tragedy, Peña's brother-in-law Sergio Gonzalez told PEOPLE (translated to English) that their family is seeking answers and justice after losing his wife's little brother.

"We learned in the worst way. We found out around 12:30 last night from a friend of Rudy that was with him that he had just passed out," Gonzalez said. "It wasn't until this afternoon that we found out he had died."

Peña's cousin, Kimberly Escamilla, also confirmed his death, writing on Facebook, "Rip to my cousin you will be missed i can't believe this happened to u at the astros concert. 😭😭😭 you we're always smiling and so nice!! And So handsome! 🥺 I love you!!"

Madison Dubiski, 23

The 23-year-old was from Cypress, Tex., was the last Astroworld victim to be publicly identified. Her family has been notified, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Danish Baig, 27

The 27-year-old died during the concert event while trying to save his fiancée, his brother Ammar Baig told People. "He managed to get it to where she was able to get out," said Ammar. "That's the type guy he was — always put other people ahead of him."

"My brother Danish Baig a beautiful soul whos [sic] smile would light up the room and put everyone before himself," his brother Basil wrote in a tribute on Facebook.