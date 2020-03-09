Music Festivals

Travis Scott's Astroworld festival is one of many music events that have ended in tragedy
During the rapper's set Friday night at the NRG Park in Houston, a rush of fans stormed toward the stage, resulting in eight deaths.
Remembering the victims of the Astroworld tragedy
Ten people, including a 9-year-old and two teenagers, have died after a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's recent concert.
At least 8 people dead after crowd panics at Travis Scott concert
The rapper's Astroworld headlining set in Houston ended with at least 8 people dead and dozens hospitalized when concertgoers among the 50,000 attendees rushed toward the stage.
Check out Meg Thee Stallion, Haim, A$AP Rocky, and more in our Life is Beautiful photos
