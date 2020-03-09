Music Festivals

Most Recent

Travis Scott's Astroworld festival is one of many music events that have ended in tragedy
During the rapper's set Friday night at the NRG Park in Houston, a rush of fans stormed toward the stage, resulting in eight deaths.
Remembering the victims of the Astroworld tragedy
Ten people, including a 9-year-old and two teenagers, have died after a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's recent concert.
At least 8 people dead after crowd panics at Travis Scott concert
The rapper's Astroworld headlining set in Houston ended with at least 8 people dead and dozens hospitalized when concertgoers among the 50,000 attendees rushed toward the stage.
Watch Global Citizen Live featuring performances from Lizzo, Elton John, Demi Lovato, and more
The day of global unity calls on the world to fight hunger, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out Meg Thee Stallion, Haim, A$AP Rocky, and more in our Life is Beautiful photos
Check out Meg Thee Stallion, Haim, A$AP Rocky, and more in our Life is Beautiful photos
Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms
The ripple effects from the rapper's recent homophobic remarks continue.
Advertisement

More Music Festivals

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled following surge in COVID cases
The 6 best things we saw at Lollapalooza 2021
The ladies stole the show.
DaBaby apologizes again for 'hurtful and triggering' homophobic comments
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals set April 2022 return dates
Lollapalooza returns this summer with Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Journey, and Megan Thee Stallion
NOFX pull out of Vegas music fest citing backlash over old joke about mass shooting

Bonnaroo returns after pandemic hiatus with Lizzo, Foo Fighters, and more

The music festival will return to the Farm with a lineup of A-listers.

All Music Festivals

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals officially rescheduled to October due to coronavirus
Music Festivals // March 09, 2020
Bonnaroo announces 2020 lineup with Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool as headliners
Music Festivals // January 07, 2020
Fans express their shock, excitement over Danny Elfman performing at Coachella 2020
Music Festivals // January 03, 2020
Coachella announces 2020 lineup with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean headlining
Music Festivals // January 02, 2020
Coachella reveals 2020 lineup after trolling with hints on Twitter
Music // January 02, 2020
Drake booed offstage, twerking cowgirls, and more crazy things we saw at 2019's Camp Flog Gnaw festival
Music Festivals // November 11, 2019
See Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Megan thee Stallion, and more from the first Day N Vegas festival
Music Festivals // November 04, 2019
See Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, and more from the 2019 Life Is Beautiful festival
Music Festivals // September 23, 2019
See Blink-182, Dashboard Confessional, and more from this year's Riot Fest
Music // September 17, 2019
The people and performers of Afropunk 2019
Music Festivals // August 26, 2019
The 8 best things we saw at KCON 2019
Music // August 20, 2019
The ultimate 2019 summer music festival list
Music // May 29, 2019
Herpes cases reportedly skyrocketed at this year's Coachella
Music Festivals // April 25, 2019
Justin Bieber joins Ariana Grande on Coachella stage
Music Festivals // April 22, 2019
Woodstock 50 ticket sales delayed, organizers insist festival won't be canceled
Music // April 21, 2019
The best performances at Coachella 2019
Music Festivals // April 15, 2019
Ariana Grande joined on stage by (most of) 'NSYNC during Coachella headlining set
Music Festivals // April 15, 2019
Idris Elba (yep, that's right) makes his Coachella debut
Music Festivals // April 14, 2019
See your favorite stars enjoying Coachella 2019
Music // April 13, 2019
Donald Glover and Rihanna's Guava Island premieres at Coachella
Music // April 13, 2019
How to watch Ariana Grande, Weezer, more Coachella performances from home
Music Festivals // April 13, 2019
Find out where and when to watch Donald Glover's new film Guava Island
Movies // April 10, 2019
9 unsung acts to see at Coachella 2019
Music Festivals // April 10, 2019
Solange calls off Coachella performance due to 'major production delays'
Music Festivals // April 07, 2019
Lollapalooza announces full 2019 lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, more
Music Festivals // March 20, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com