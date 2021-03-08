Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall under fire for praising far-right pundit

Even bands Portugal The Man and Unknown Mortal Orchestra have weighed in on the situation.

One of the sons from Mumford & Sons has landed in hot water.

Guitarist and banjo player Winston Marshall has been widely criticized by fans and other popular bands for a recent tweet.

In a since-deleted post from Saturday, Marshall congratulated right-wing pundit Andy Ngo on the release of his new book.

"Congratulations @MrAndyNgo," he wrote. "Finally had to time read your important book. You're a brave man."

The musician also included a photo of Ngo's book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.

Ngo, who's repeatedly defended far-right groups like the Proud Boys, downplays the murders of Heather Heyer by white nationalists in Charlottesville and Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in his book, according to the Los Angeles Times, which called the tome "supremely dishonest." In the past, Ngo's credibility has been called into question. The media personality has been accused of misrepresenting facts and sharing selectively edited videos.

On Twitter, indie rockers Portugal. The Man shared Marshall's tweet, captioning it, "This f---in dweeb."

The band also retweeted Grammy-winning record producer Dante Ross, who joked, "I mean he plays a banjo... wonder if he realizes it was invented in Africa?"

The band Unknown Mortal Orchestra also weighed in on Instagram, sarcastically commenting, "Oh sweet this is actually good news."

Twitter users had strong words for the English band as well.

"Your banjo player is a fascist. What do you think this is going to do to you public image? You guys screwed up. Fire the fascist," one user tweeted.

"A dumbfounding endorsement of fascism," a former fan wrote. "Shame, I really liked that one song a while ago."

"This is so damn disappointing and really reinforces all the bad stereotypes about what it means when you hear 'the sound of banjos.' Supporting fascism ain't a good look," added another.

Reps for Mumford & Sons did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.