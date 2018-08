Logic’s performance of “1-800-273-8255,” named for the suicide prevention hotline, was already emotional before it began: Kesha introduced the powerful performance, in which the rapper was joined by Alessia Cara, Khalid, and a group of suicide survivors wearing T-shirts that read “You are not alone.” “The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters,” Kesha said. “The truth is none of us are alone.”

At the end of the song, Logic delivered a rousing speech: “I just want to take a moment right now and thank you all so much for giving me a platform to talk about something that mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about: Mental health, anxiety, suicide, depression, and so much more that I talk about on this album. From racism, discrimination, sexism, domestic violence, sexual assault, and so much more. I don’t give a damn if you’re black, white, or any color in between. I don’t care if you’re Christian, you’re Muslim, you’re gay, you’re straight, I am here to fight for your equality. Because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally, and that is why we must fight. We must fight for the equality of every man woman and child, regardless of race, religion, color, creed, or sexual orientation.” Then he called for the audience to rise to their feet and applaud “the foundation we are laying for our children.”