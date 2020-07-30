Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga 'Rain' over 2020 MTV VMA nominations: See the full list
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took the 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations by storm.
The pop stars led the pack this year, netting nine nominations apiece, with their collaboration "Rain On Me" earning seven nods including Video and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd followed with six nominations each, with Taylor Swift close behind, earning five.
The awards also added two new categories to reflect the bizarre state of the music industry (and everything else) in 2020: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. Nominees in the latter category included Gaga for her rendition of Nat King Cole's "Smile" on the One World: Together at Home special, John Legend for his #TogetherAtHome Concert Series gig, and Post Malone for his virtual Nirvana tribute concert. (Yes, it does feel like all of those happened eons ago.)
The 2020 VMAs will air live from New York City's Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking the first live awards show since the coronavirus pandemic prompted an industry-wide shutdown in March. The show will feature a line-up that will span across all five boroughs, with performances from various iconic locations and various health and safety measures in place. In other words, don't expect any surprise kisses or mic-stealing moments this year.
See the full list of 2020 nominees below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
- Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
BEST POP
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
BEST ROCK
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
- The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
- J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
BEST K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
- H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
- John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
- Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Related content:
Comments