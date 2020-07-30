Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga 'Rain' over 2020 MTV VMA nominations: See the full list

The pop stars led the pack this year, netting nine nominations apiece, with their collaboration "Rain On Me" earning seven nods including Video and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd followed with six nominations each, with Taylor Swift close behind, earning five.

The 2020 VMAs will air live from New York City's Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking the first live awards show since the coronavirus pandemic prompted an industry-wide shutdown in March. The show will feature a line-up that will span across all five boroughs, with performances from various iconic locations and various health and safety measures in place. In other words, don't expect any surprise kisses or mic-stealing moments this year.