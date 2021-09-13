A reporter made it clear she wasn't feeling Lil Nas X's VMAs outfit — and he was unfazed

Lil Nas X may have ruled at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards, taking home the top accolade for Video of the Year, but not everyone was feeling his style.

On arrival on the red carpet at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the rapper stopped to talk to MTV's red carpet host Jamila Mustafa. When the topic of fashion came up, Lil Nas X was feeling himself in his custom lilac, gem-encrusted Atelier Versace suit with a sweeping train.

"I'm happy, I look good," Lil Nas X said. "Do you think I look good?"

Lil Nas X Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Listen, I'm not gonna say I'm hating on the fit," Mustafa responded. "But let's move on."

To Lil Nas' credit, he seemed totally unfazed by the diss, simply responding with a laugh, "Okay."

Social media wasn't impressed with the reporter's brutal honesty, most believing her response was completely unnecessary.

Apart from that carpet blip, it was a big night for the rapper who won multiple awards, — including Best Direction and Best Visual Effects"— and also had a show-stopping performance, complete with a marching band motif for "Industry Baby" that then segued into "Montero: Call Me By Your Name."