The singer struggled to make it through a full set at the Boone River Valley Festival.

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil walks off stage in first post-pandemic show: 'My f---in' voice is gone'

On Saturday, Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil ended his first solo gig since the COVID-19 pandemic by walking off stage.

During the holiday weekend, Neil and his solo band headlined the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa, performing a set of mostly Mötley Crüe classics. According to numerous reports and video taken of the show, it soon become clear during the set that Neil's vocals were not where they needed to be, especially during "Dr. Feelgood," but it was during a cover of the Beatles' "Helter Skelter" that things really took a turn, when Neil seemed to forget the lyrics and couldn't hit the notes.

Vince Neil Vince Neil performs on stage during Summer Night Concerts at PNE Amphitheatre on August 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. | Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

It was when the band reached their 14th song of the show, "Girls, Girls, Girls," that Neil threw in the towel.

"I'm sorry, guys," he told the crowd. "It's been a long time playing — my f—ing voice is gone. We love you and we'll hopefully see you next time, man."

With that he walked off stage, leaving his band to awkwardly continue playing and providing backup vocals. A representative for Neil didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Neil has had performance issues. Back in 2015, the singer become a meme after a particularly poor performance at that year's Rock in Rio festival went viral. Despite indications that Neil was putting in the work in 2019 to get into shape ahead of the band's upcoming stadium run, more recent footage has left fans worried he won't be up to the task.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are set to jointly headline a stadium tour in summer 2022.