The singer is currently back home and recuperating from his injuries.

Vince Neil is recovering after suffering a fall from the stage during the Monster on the Mountain festival in Tennessee on Friday night.

According to Eddie Trunk, the host of the festival, the Mötley Crüe rocker was performing with his own band when he fell and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Get well @thevinceneil!" Trunk tweeted. "Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He's at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear."

In multiple videos posted on social media, the musician can be seen clearly clapping at the edge of the stage with his guitar before suddenly disappearing from view. Reportedly, Neil's guitarist Dana Strum told the crowd that Neil was being treated for broken ribs from the accident.

Vince Neil Vince Neil performing | Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Representatives for Neil didn't immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation but Mötley Crüe confirmed Neil's condition in a Twitter post on Sunday, writing "Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night" and sending support and love to their fellow bandmate for a quick recovery.

Neil one of the headliner acts for the three-day music festival. Earlier this year, he suffered another setback on the stage when he was headlining the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa with his solo band during his first post-pandemic show. Neil's voice gave out on the band's 14th song, causing him to abruptly leave the stage mid-show.

