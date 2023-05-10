The announcement comes weeks after Wallen canceled tour dates and was sued by disappointed concertgoers.

Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time tour will be taking multiple nights at a time off as the controversial country singer goes on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Wallen canceled and will be rescheduling shows for the next six weeks, just a week after he returned to the tour following similar vocal rest.

In an Instagram video, Wallen said he had gotten some "bad news" from his doctors.

"After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible," Wallen said. "So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma."

He was advised to go on vocal rest for six weeks, noting that he had also injured his latissimus dorsi in Australia, which he has been quietly "trying to work through" and this period of rest will aid in that recovery as well.

In addition to his tour dates, Wallen said he won't be able to do festival dates or the ACM Awards.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%," Wallen continued. "And they also said if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me. I'll see you soon, and I'll be back better than ever."

Wallen had canceled his April 23 concert in Oxford, Miss. at literally the last minute, claiming he had lost his voice, and the following day he was sued for breach of contract and negligence in a class-action lawsuit.

Though his album One Night at a Time has been at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since its release nine weeks ago, the 29-year-old has been dealing with a number of controversies in his young career. After seen partying without a mask, violating SNL protocols, during the peak COVID days of October 2020, Wallen was dropped from his debut on the show, only to return months later.

However, video of Wallen using a racist slur, led to a backlash among the music industry, though fans seemed to embrace him all the more, with sales of his albums increasing after the incident.

Wallen issued an apology for his use of the N-word, and went to rehab to get to the root of a "deeper issue." He also reached out to several Black-led organizations and donated the money from his ill-gotten increased album sales to the Black Music Action Coalition advocacy group.

With his career back on relatively stable ground, Wallen's vocal troubles are another in a long line of problems for the embattled singer.