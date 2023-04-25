Morgan Wallen sued by concertgoer after canceling show minutes before showtime

The "Thought You Should Know" singer canceled his show in Mississippi minutes before he was set to take the stage due to losing his voice.

Country musician Morgan Wallen is about to be singing the blues.

On Sunday, the "Thought You Should Know" singer suddenly canceled his performance minutes before he was set to perform at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., due to losing his voice. Now, one of the show's attendees is suing him for breach of contract and negligence in a class action lawsuit filed Monday.

According to the complaint, which EW has reviewed, the concertgoer alleged that Wallen had broken his own refund terms by canceling the event and that they are "entitled to refunds of the out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the canceled performance."

Morgan Wallen attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Morgan Wallen | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

At Sunday's concert, a large screen announced that Wallen would not be performing and stated that refunds would be available at the point of purchase. However, the plaintiff claims that all other related purchases should also be covered.

"Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation," the suit read, "including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees, and other such expenses."

The complaint also alleges that Wallen had "assumed a duty to exercise due and reasonable care for the financial property interests of his patrons" who had spent money to attend the show, including "ensuring foreseeable cancellations are announced in a timely manner in order to mitigate any damages incurred."

As a result, the plaintiff is seeking "money damages in an amount that will fairly and reasonably compensate them for the harm" caused by Wallen, as well as additional relief for the "mental anguish" that they faced in consideration of Wallen's "willful, reckless and intentional conduct" at the show.

EW has reached out to Wallen's representatives, who did not immediately provide comment at this time.

On his Instagram Story on Sunday, Wallen explained that he started losing his voice after Saturday's performance and spent the following day "resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better."

"I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing," he continued. "All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

This isn't the only blunder that has befallen Wallen on tour over the last week. Last Thursday, the 29-year-old took a serious tumble on stage while performing his song "Heartless" in Kentucky.

