Morgan Wallen was taken down by a cloud of smoke during a Kentucky performance on Thursday. The fog was part of some stage pyrotechnics set off at his live show in Louisville.

In a TikTok shared by an audience member, the country singer can be seen taking a tumble during the song "Heartless" after his view was clouded by the effects. Wallen tries to break his fall but ultimately goes down hard and vanishes beneath the smoke.

But just as he ascended from the backlash after he was caught on camera making racially insensitive comments in 2021, the 29-year-old musician emerged from the clouds and kept on going. Wallen took it in stride, laughing off the moment as the crowd cheered him on.

The singer has been touring in support of his most recent album, One Thing at a Time, which was released in March. The Louisville show was the second date on the U.S. leg of his shows.

Wallen has been regaining his status as a country-music sensation after he was caught spewing racial slurs in footage taken by his neighbors at his Nashville residence. The video, published by TMZ, led Wallen to issue an apology for his use of the N-word during a drunken night out with friends.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

He continued, "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Wallen was subsequently suspended from hundreds of radio stations and Country Music Television. However, his record sales have continued to skyrocket since the controversy.

He maintains that to get to the root of a "deeper issue," he went to rehab in the aftermath of the incident for 30 days in San Diego. Wallen also donated the revenue generated by his rising sales to organizations such as the Black Music Action Coalition advocacy group.

"We tried to calculate what the number of how much [my sales] actually spiked from this incident," he said in an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. "We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations. BMAC was the first one."

One Thing at a Time has been at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart since its release.

