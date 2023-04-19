Moonbin, member of K-Pop group Astro, dies at 25

Moonbin, a member of K-Pop band Astro, died Wednesday at his home in Seoul. He was 25.

The band, as well as Astro's agency Fantagio, confirmed the news on Twitter in a message shared in Korean. Per a translation, Astro and Fantagio said they were deeply saddened by the news and have asked fans to respect the privacy of the singer's family.

A funeral will be held as "quietly as possible" with family, friends, and agency colleagues, the band and agency said.

Local news agency Yonhap News reported that Astro's manager found Moobin dead at his home in Gangnam-gu. Authorities are still investigating the cause of death.

South Korean singer MoonBin of ASTRO attends the photocall for the CHANEL Parfumeur Masterclass at Bukchon Hwigyumjae on January 26, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea Moonbin | Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Moonbin began his career as a model before performing in the 2009 Korean drama Boys Over Flowers and 2015's To Be Continued, among other titles. He joined Astro in 2016 alongside MJ, Rocky, Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha, and Jinjin. Hits include "Candy Sugar Pop," "Blue Flame," and "Baby." In 2020, Fantagio formed Moonbin & Sanha, Astro's first sub-unit comprised of the late singer and Yoon San-ha. The duo released their third EP, Incense, in January.

The duo began their Diffusion tour last month, which spans South Korea, Philippines, and Thailand.