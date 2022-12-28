Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer 

The family of Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is asking fans for support after the musician was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The 45-year-old's mother, Carol Nanatame, shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post on Christmas Day, asking supporters to "send healing vibes." Though it is unclear what kind of cancer Green is facing, his mother noted it has progressed to "stage 4 cancer."

"He's [sic] is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" she wrote.

On Wednesday, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock confirmed the news on Instagram and asked for "positive energy."

" Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment," he captioned a photo of the star. "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

Seattle radio personality Marco Collins also expressed his concern over the rocker's condition on social media.

"Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band's tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer," he shared in a Facebook post.

Collins went on to share more hopeful news, revealing that Green's "prognosis is good."

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!" he continued. "Also, his oncologist is a big [Modest Mouse] fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well, buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

Modest Mouse recently completed a tour marking the 25th anniversary of their hit second album, The Lonesome Crowded West, earlier this month in Washington, D.C. The band is slated to appear at three Lollapalooza South America music festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in March of 2023.

Born in Oahu, Hawaii, Green has been a member of Modest Mouse since he founded the group with bassist Eric Judy just outside Seattle in 1992. He took a year off in 2003 while recovering from a nervous breakdown.

Their last album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021.