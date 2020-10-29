Mitski is making a soundtrack for new comic book

Mitski may have gone on hiatus from live shows after playing SummerStage in New York's Central Park last fall, but she's not done making music (and given the current pandemic status quo, she now seems ahead of the curve in indefinitely abandoning concerts). On Thursday, Mitski announced a new project. But her first album since 2018's Be the Cowboy won't just be any album — it's going to be the soundtrack to a new comic book.

This Is Where We Fall is an "innovative, action-packed" sci-fi graphic novel set to hit shelves in March from Z2 Comics. Written by Chris Miskiewicz (Grateful Dead Origins) and illustrated by Vincent Kings (Wynter), This Is Where We Fall depicts an afterlife that is more determined by the exact manner in which you died than the way you lived your life. A standard softcover edition will be available in comic shops and bookstores, as well as a hardcover edition that comes with an exclusive cassette of Mitski's score. A deluxe edition, available exclusively through the Z2 website, will come with a vinyl version of the soundtrack that Mitski is creating in collaboration with Miskiewicz and Kings.

"It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book" Mitski said in a statement. "It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!"

