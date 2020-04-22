Missy Elliott makes twerking a work of art in dazzling 'Cool Off' music video

If you've ever found yourself thinking "wow, someone should really put the dynamic act of twerking on display in an art gallery, right where it belongs," consider the new Missy Elliott music video a personal gift made just for you.

The iconic rapper dropped the bonkers video for "Cool Off," the latest single from her 2019 comeback EP Iconology, on Tuesday night, which sees the 48-year-old leading a troupe of dancers as they show off fierce dance moves inside a pristine art gallery.

Elliott kicks off the visual as a statue dipped in bronze — including metallic face paint — as her dancers strike rigid poses behind her before jumping off of their respective podiums and turning the museum into a dance floor, before recording artist Teyana Taylor makes an appearance to close out the video's narrative.

The "Cool Off" video is the latest in Elliott's robust, legendary lineup of visually stunning music videos, which ultimately led to her winning the 2019 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award last summer, the ceremony for which featured the performer powering through a medley of past hits (highlighted by a reunion with dancer and actress Alyson Stoner, who rose to prominence as a child actor in 2002's "Work It" video).

Watch the "Cool Off" music video above.

