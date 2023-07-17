You'd better think twice before flicking up at the next Lambert show.

At least they didn't chuck their phones on stage?

Miranda Lambert halted a recent concert to scold some fans who were paying more attention to their selfies than her performance. During a rendition of "Tin Man" at her Las Vegas residency Saturday night, the country singer instructed her band to pause the music and then motioned to the fans to put their cell phones away.

"I'm going to stop right here for a second," Lambert said, as captured on a fan video. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit. I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

The dressing-down earned hearty applause from the crowd, prompting Lambert to take the song again from the top.

Lambert is currently headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which set to conclude in December. It comes on the heels of her Entertainer of the Year win at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, where she became the first female artist to nab the trophy in about a decade.

Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The selfie incident also came amid a bizarre trend that has seen concertgoers throwing objects at performers on stage, with one of the more severe instances involving Bebe Rexha, who had to get stitches above her eye after a fan hurled his phone at her face.

Latto, Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max have been similarly targeted. Adele condemned the trend during her own Sin City residency earlier this month, offering a stern warning to her fans: "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."