Miranda Lambert laughed off a fan's t-shirt that referenced her selfie controversy during the recent leg of her Las Vegas residency.

During a Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater over the weekend, Lambert brought attention to a concertgoer's t-shirt that read "shoot tequila, not selfies."

"She did it, I didn't!" Lambert quipped, adding, "That's badass."

The fan then handed Lambert a mini bottle of tequila, which she cracked open and took a swig from as the audience erupted in cheers and applause.

The country singer recently stirred up some controversy when she halted her July 15 show to scold fans who were taking selfies. Lambert paused a performance of "Tin Man" and said, as captured in fan videos, "I'm going to stop right here for a second. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit. I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

It drew applause from attendees, but others, including LL Cool J, called it harsh in the aftermath. The fan in question, Nevada-based social media influencer Adela Calin, said she was "appalled" by the interaction. "It was 30 seconds at most," she told NBC News. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down." Calin added, "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

A representative for Lambert declined to comment on the interview.

The selfie incident came amidst a bizarre trend that has seen concertgoers throwing objects at performers on stage, with one of the more severe instances involving Bebe Rexha, who had to get stitches above her eye after a fan hurled his phone at her face. Latto, Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max are among the musicians who've also been targeted.

