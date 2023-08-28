She brought her Willie Nelson doll with her everywhere, including on a talk show with her dad.

Miley Cyrus is sharing the special relationship she had with Willie Nelson as a tot, one that the "On the Road Again" singer might not be aware of.

In a new TikTok video, Cyrus shared an old clip of her appearing on a talk show with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, when she was a toddler alongside an unusual toy. "I have my Willie Nelson doll, which is so creepy, 'cause I would introduce him as my boyfriend," she explains in the TikTok video. "That little monster in the stroller? That's Willie Nelson."

The video offers a brief glimpse of a wooden-faced doll with Nelson's signature long, braided hair that the elder Cyrus also refers to in the throwback clip as "Miley's boyfriend."

The "creepy" doll is not quite Annabelle, but it does have some resemblance to Fats, the disturbing ventriloquist dummy that pals around with Anthony Hopkins in Magic.

Cyrus' single is her first new music since Endless Summer Vacation was released earlier this year.

"This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become," Cyrus said of "Used to Be Young" when it was released. "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

