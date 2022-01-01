The "Party in the U.S.A." singer quickly recovered after her top came loose on live TV during the NBC special.

Miley Cyrus pulled off an expert New Year's resolution to a potential crisis Friday night.

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer's top came loose on live TV during her NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party, nearly exposing her at the start of her performance of the 2009 hit. Cyrus, however, handled the situation with ease, quickly shuffling offstage to let her backup crew take the reins before returning in a red blazer — and hitting the end of the track's chorus with perfect timing.

miley cyrus Miley Cyrus performs during 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party.' | Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," the singer quipped during the next verse, riffing on the song's lyrics, and added, "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage." (You can see a video of the moment below.)

"Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances," Cyrus told the audience at the end of the special, which was filmed with a fully vaccinated crowd amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. "And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us. We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity."

Watch Cyrus' performances of "You," "The Climb," "The Story," and "Miami" below.

