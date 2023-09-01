Miley Cyrus says viral photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato made it clear she's bisexual: 'I mean, hello!'

Miley Cyrus didn't publicly identify as queer until 2015, but she's surprised fans didn't figure it out sooner.

The singer has been reflecting on the early years of her career in a series of TikToks to promote her new single "Used to Be Young." In one of the clips, she joked about a photo she thinks should have caused more speculation.

The "Flowers" singer analyzed a 2009 photo of herself walking down the street with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment. In the photo, Cyrus is wearing sweatpants and a casual top, while her companions are all dressed in more formal attire. "This picture has become a meme where it says 'be the Miley of your friend group,'" Cyrus said in the video. "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you."

Cyrus continued, "I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory. Me and Emily, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies."

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato Taylor Swift; Miley Cyrus; Demi Lovato | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Cyrus also revealed that it was her younger sister Noah who pushed the button on the camera during her controversial Vanity Fair photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz. "My little sister, Noah, was sitting on Annie's lap and actually pushing the button on the camera, taking the pictures," Cyrus explained.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.